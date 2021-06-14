KB Connects Mobile App Design

A very clean and sleek Splash and Login Screen for the light mode of Mobile App UI. I chose the colors directly from the organisation logo, binding the design together with the organisation representation. The tagline on the Splash Screen is the Organisation Vision.

I had participated in the Knowledge Bridge Connects UI Design competition and this was my submission, which won me the 'People's Choice Award'.

-- Disclaimer: The design, all images, and any related materials in this document are property of Knowledge Bridge Connects Inc. --