KB Connects Mobile App Design

A very clean and sleek Splash and Login Screen for the light mode of Mobile App UI. I chose the colors directly from the organisation logo, binding the design together with the organisation representation. The tagline on the Splash Screen is the Organisation Vision.
I had participated in the Knowledge Bridge Connects UI Design competition and this was my submission, which won me the 'People's Choice Award'.
Stay Tuned for the reveal of all app screens!
-- Disclaimer: The design, all images, and any related materials in this document are property of Knowledge Bridge Connects Inc. --