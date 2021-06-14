Aneliya Kyurkchiyska
Version history for slides

Ever wanted to go back in time when working on a slide? We worked on helping you navigate back to a point and time, review and bring back exactly the version of the slide you’re looking for.

Become a Pitch Pro and time-travel through your slides: https://pitch.com/pricing/usd

Animation: Charlie Middleton

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
