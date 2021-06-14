maria

pretty maria in blue

pretty maria in blue piece of art art work artist minimalist fashion design fashion beautiful unique art best illustrators illustrators graphic design branding logo best illustration illustration digital painting digital illustration digitalart design art
New illustration with this stylish lady I wanted to play on the contrast of black white and blue to dilutes the monochrome color scale, I chose this red lipstick which attracts attention.

Inspiration Image by ekaterina jurkova

