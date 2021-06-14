Reversethinker

Trent John Alexander-Arnold

Trent John Alexander-Arnold vectors design vector footballer vectorart illustration
Trent John Alexander-Arnold is an English professional footballer who plays as a right-back for Premier League club Liverpool and the England national team. Alexander-Arnold joined Liverpool's academy in 2004 and captained the club at across its youth levels.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trent_Alexander-Arnold

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
