ZOO app concept (UI/UX)

The idea was to create mobile app as a kind of guide about Silesian ZOO.

App allows for choose one of the themed routes and follow the directions. You can also visit the ZOO your way - the map will track your location and show animals that are nearby.

Animals module collects info about each animal and allows donate option.

You won't miss any upcoming animals shows and other events thanks notifications system.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/121198637/Silesian-ZOO-app-UIUX