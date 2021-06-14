ZOO app concept (UI/UX)

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The idea was to create mobile app as a kind of guide about Silesian ZOO.
App allows for choose one of the themed routes and follow the directions. You can also visit the ZOO your way - the map will track your location and show animals that are nearby.
Animals module collects info about each animal and allows donate option.
You won't miss any upcoming animals shows and other events thanks notifications system.
Full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121198637/Silesian-ZOO-app-UIUX