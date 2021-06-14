maria

pretty maria with red hat

art style best illustrators fashion girl fashion design designer painting master piece picasso illustrator character design minimalist art branding digital painting digitalart best illustration illustration digital illustration design graphic design
An other illustration with a stylish woman wearing red hat because I really love this accessory and I want to make combination between blue and red color so hope you like it

Inspired from malika faver artworks

