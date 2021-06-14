Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daria Chadaieva

Cats habits - 3

Cats habits - 3 design illustration for kids illustration cute character clay illustartion clay character book illustration
It's a story about my crazy cats and their habits.
Every cat has the super ability to take the shape of a bread or bun.
Image made from plasticine and edited in Adobe Photoshop.

