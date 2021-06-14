Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Prakriti Eeshika

Polaroid : Illustration

Prakriti Eeshika
Prakriti Eeshika
  • Save
Polaroid : Illustration cartoon motion graphics 3d animation vector illustration rebound
Download color palette

Polaroid illustration, created for an animated short "Polaroid"
Illustrated in adobe illustrator
Animated in adobe after effects

Preview 1 still 2x
Rebound of
Polaroid
By Prakriti Eeshika
View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Prakriti Eeshika
Prakriti Eeshika

More by Prakriti Eeshika

View profile
    • Like