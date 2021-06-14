🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
UI/UX Website Design for Funiro.
.
This is one of the Landing page concepts for Funiro.
It was also one of my first approaches to the world of 3D, the scene that was used in the landing page I created it on 3D using 3DS Max.
.
I would to express deepest apprication to Leona Bobi for helping me on creating this amazing 3d.
Check her profile : https://dribbble.com/leonabobi
.
Hope you like it.
.
Tell me your thoughts.
.
Since you are here leave it a like.
.
For working inquiries, contact at:
Instagram ◆ Email Us ◆ Linkedin