Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rinor Rama

UI/UX Website Design for Funiro.

Rinor Rama
Rinor Rama
Hire Me
  • Save
UI/UX Website Design for Funiro. figma logo website brand branding abstract minimal furniture 3d design 3d webdesign web website design landingpage landing page uxui uiux ux adobe
UI/UX Website Design for Funiro. figma logo website brand branding abstract minimal furniture 3d design 3d webdesign web website design landingpage landing page uxui uiux ux adobe
Download color palette
  1. pd3.png
  2. pd2.png

UI/UX Website Design for Funiro.
.
This is one of the Landing page concepts for Funiro.
It was also one of my first approaches to the world of 3D, the scene that was used in the landing page I created it on 3D using 3DS Max.
.
I would to express deepest apprication to Leona Bobi for helping me on creating this amazing 3d.
Check her profile : https://dribbble.com/leonabobi
.
Hope you like it.
.
Tell me your thoughts.
.
Since you are here leave it a like.
.
For working inquiries, contact at:
InstagramEmail UsLinkedin

Rinor Rama
Rinor Rama
Freelance Branding,Logo Identity & Ui/Ux Designer...
Hire Me

More by Rinor Rama

View profile
    • Like