WYSIWYG Editor

WYSIWYG Editor research prototype branding editor webdesign landing page blog user experience user research user interface figma illustration ui design figmadesign design
Brief
What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) editor proposal for a blog startup.

The Challenge
Design for the everyday blogger who doesn’t have any coding experience, but still wants to create beautiful blog posts easily.

