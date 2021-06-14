Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dark – Mobile – Coding Application UI Kit

Meet CODEDOX, a fully-featured UI Design kit for Code Learning app, All android Widgets, Include Videos, Code snippets, website previews, News Updates Notification, including exclusive design files and beautiful illustrations editable in Adobe XD.

Highlights
• 100+ Exclusive Pre-Built Ui
• Code for Design Included
• Android Wedget examples
• Fully Customizable & Responsive
• Light + Dark Mode

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
