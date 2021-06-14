Fame - Digital Technology/Service WordPress Theme

VictorThemes

Fame is a creative and technically proficient WordPress theme for digital technology projects and service agencies and startups. A stunning collection of layouts with best user experience help you to offer full-service digital media solution to your clients. Specific design for making modern websites maximize your digital visibility in your business. With its unlimited possibilities, make your digital technology site remarkable for visitors and get much more profit than you expect.

Main Features:

Perfect Home Pages
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Events & Portfolio
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
Elementor Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
WPML
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
