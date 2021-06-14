Second Eight

Good Fika Logo & Branding - Digital Journal

Second Eight
Second Eight
Hire Me
  • Save
Good Fika Logo & Branding - Digital Journal food elegant feel feelings perfect best heart save bookmark book clever smart design simple lines brand identity symbol mark logo
Download color palette

Good Fika Logo & Branding - Digital Journal

Good Fika is a digital journal that encourages to learn more about the coffee and other things that you enjoy and to discover new ways of making them.

The symbol is a combination of the bookmark and heart!

Let me know your thoughts!

Thanks

Get in touch with me:

contact@secondeight.netwww.secondeight.netInstagramBehance

Second Eight
Second Eight
Designing brands through shapes
Hire Me

More by Second Eight

View profile
    • Like