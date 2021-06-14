Good Fika Logo & Branding - Digital Journal

Good Fika is a digital journal that encourages to learn more about the coffee and other things that you enjoy and to discover new ways of making them.

The symbol is a combination of the bookmark and heart!

Let me know your thoughts!

