Good Fika Logo & Branding - Digital Journal
Good Fika is a digital journal that encourages to learn more about the coffee and other things that you enjoy and to discover new ways of making them.
The symbol is a combination of the bookmark and heart!
Let me know your thoughts!
Thanks
Get in touch with me:
contact@secondeight.net ◆ www.secondeight.net ◆ Instagram ◆ Behance