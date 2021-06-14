Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nur Aisyah Oktarini

Redesign Kan-Ten App

Nur Aisyah Oktarini
Nur Aisyah Oktarini
  • Save
Redesign Kan-Ten App figma design uiux design
Download color palette

Hello! this is a preview of my works about Kan-ten app redesign.
For the full version, you can check my UX case study here ((soon))
Thanks! any feedback would be appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Nur Aisyah Oktarini
Nur Aisyah Oktarini

More by Nur Aisyah Oktarini

View profile
    • Like