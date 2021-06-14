Memoboo RoboTech NewYork Startup Logo Design

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Memoboo is an awesome startup that makes bionic hands and legs for kids with special atention to details of smart connection. Their legs and hands can be served to kids from 4 to 14yo and it is amazing how happy are kids when they receive their boxes.
I had the honor to design a simple yet playful logo for them for their person2person brand in NY office. It was really fun to work with these guys.
Dribbble:
https://dribbble.com/ljkukulj
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ljubisakukulj/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/ljkukulj
Figma Community:
https://www.figma.com/@ljubisakukulj