Bosch Hand Drill Packaging

Bosch Hand Drill Packaging
The current Hand drill packaging for Bosch is very bulky and seems to be a waste of material. The portable and battery run hand drill is bulky whereas the heavier one is packed in a corrugated box. This gave me further inspiration to work on this project. My concept would reduce the bulkiness, packaging cost and also the material which was getting waste.
The bosch hand drill box consists of a hand drill, 2 batteries and a charger. The charger has a long cord which might consume a bit of a space. Other than that the whole structure can be made in an extremely compact way.
The main corrugated box will have a block color and the sleeve above that will have all the graphics. Once the consumer has bought the machine, he/she can throw away the upper sleeve after first use and can use the corrugated box. Also the box will have a plastic handle to increase the portable and accessibility.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
