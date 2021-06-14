sagorahmed96

Minimalist modern business card design

sagorahmed96
sagorahmed96
  • Save
Minimalist modern business card design logo design logo branding business brand branding card design minimalist card business card modern business card design branding brand identity design graphic design logo business logo graphic design
Download color palette

A professional modern brand identity play very important role in business. I'm here to provide modern minimalist and meaningful logo branding and business card designs. I am an expert Branding Designer & working in this field over 3years. My style is clean and simple, recognizable minimalist.

Available for any graphic related work.

Whatsapp: +8801832717139
Fiverr: www.fiverr.comsagorahmed96
Behance: www.behance.net/sagorahmed96

sagorahmed96
sagorahmed96

More by sagorahmed96

View profile
    • Like