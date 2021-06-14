🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Logo for iOS Elements project which is basically iOS (SwiftUI) app template (Xcode project). Logo is inspired with apple developer ecosystem as is App Store, TestFlight and Xcode. Diamond in logo represents Sketch UI Elements on which this UI Kit is based.
If you are interested, you can check it out here: http://ioselements.com