Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Veronika

Recipe app

Veronika
Veronika
  • Save
Recipe app rating steps cooking food stats dashboard recipe design mobile app ui ux
Download color palette

Wanna cook better or share good recipe with friends? With help of this app you can improve your cooking skills, impress your friends with new dishes and get rating from other users.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Veronika
Veronika

More by Veronika

View profile
    • Like