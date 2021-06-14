🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hii Dribblers!!!
This is a task management mobile app ui with minimal components and material colors. Using this app we can schedule and manage our daily task. We can also manage our daily groceries and upload our payment cards for purchasing purpose. This app is user friendly so you can easily navigate with all the pages.
This app includes following modules:
1. Home
2. Manage
3. Remainder
4. Grocery
5. E-wallet
Thanks for watching!!!
Do you have any UI/UX design projects???
Don't hesitate to contact me drop me a message at zeenath01998@gmail.com