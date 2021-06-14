Hii Dribblers!!!

This is a task management mobile app ui with minimal components and material colors. Using this app we can schedule and manage our daily task. We can also manage our daily groceries and upload our payment cards for purchasing purpose. This app is user friendly so you can easily navigate with all the pages.

This app includes following modules:

1. Home

2. Manage

3. Remainder

4. Grocery

5. E-wallet

