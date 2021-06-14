Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
olle bergmark

Studio Konkret

olle bergmark
olle bergmark
  • Save
Studio Konkret logo animation studio design 2d branding logo animation
Download color palette

Haven't posted anything in 3 years here but if anyone is curious I'd love it if they had a look at the studio im part-owning. We do anything from fun 2D to cool 3D/VFX!

https://studio-konkret.se/en/
https://www.instagram.com/studiokonkret/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
olle bergmark
olle bergmark

More by olle bergmark

View profile
    • Like