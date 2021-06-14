🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is the last responsive design that I made, House of Awareness is Stefy's Lefterova life coaching service. She transmitted me her passion about helping others to be the best version of themselves and develop their potential. When we become aware of who we are and what we are capable of, we stop setting limits to ourselves and we become unstoppable
See the full project in:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121478935/HOUSE-OF-AWARENESS
