Apsolior Simple & Minimal Design UI Kit

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After couple of weeks I managed to finish my first design UI kit. It is a simple and minimal kit without any crazy states, shapes, elements or something like that.
This should just be an introduction to what I will make in future where I am planning to make a full covered design system which will be able to shape couple of frameworks and design styles.
After I finish a complete version of design system my plan is to develop it as simple as possible and give it as a full pack design and development pack.
Dribbble:
https://dribbble.com/ljkukulj
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ljubisakukulj/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/ljkukulj
Figma Community:
https://www.figma.com/@ljubisakukulj
Figma Community File Link:
https://www.figma.com/community/file/986240618857167564/Apsolior-Simple-%26-Minimal-Design-UI-Kit