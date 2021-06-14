Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Apsolior Simple & Minimal Design UI Kit

After couple of weeks I managed to finish my first design UI kit. It is a simple and minimal kit without any crazy states, shapes, elements or something like that.

This should just be an introduction to what I will make in future where I am planning to make a full covered design system which will be able to shape couple of frameworks and design styles.

After I finish a complete version of design system my plan is to develop it as simple as possible and give it as a full pack design and development pack.

Dribbble:
https://dribbble.com/ljkukulj

LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ljubisakukulj/

Twitter:
https://twitter.com/ljkukulj

Figma Community:
https://www.figma.com/@ljubisakukulj

Figma Community File Link:
https://www.figma.com/community/file/986240618857167564/Apsolior-Simple-%26-Minimal-Design-UI-Kit

