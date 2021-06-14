Real Estate Dashboard UI UX Web Design for Dlendo Crypto Saas

Hey folks!

We are continuing with the Real Estate dashboard UI UX that I've done lately. This time, it’s a data-driven dashboard allowing real estate crowd investors to get detailed stats on property sales. Dlendo crowdfunding platform is the innovative and marketing solution for the most sophisticated Real Estate offer in Germany. The project allows investing in Real Estate in Germany with a crowdfunding approach, so we had to design a very informative and user-friendly interface that shows all the financial data.

