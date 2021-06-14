Kids set cars

Funny kids set transport. Various cars: ambulance, fire truck, taxis, SUV, bus, trees and letters. Various natural elements: flowers and herbs, rainbows, butterflies, hills and trees, clouds. Collection Funny transport in the Scandinavian style.

The clip art is perfect for children's designs on the theme of cars, travel, nature, rainbows. You can assemble your unique designs using ready-made elements and seamless texture backgrounds. You can arrange holidays, birthdays, parties, children's clothing, fabrics, underwear and rooms. Make vinyl stickers, sublimation tee shirt and prints using decal technology. https://crmrkt.com/AW2Rdm