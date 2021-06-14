Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Black Thone - Vintage Display Font

Black Thone - Vintage Display Font design
Introducing Black Thone – Inspired by typeface on 70s era, Black Thone has the vintage font & retro font style.
with 3 font style, It’s super easy to use 3D effect wint Black Thone family font.

Three style Font: Regular, Display & Extruded

Download Here : https://attype.com/product/black-thone/

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
