Hi Friends! 👋
This is the Quiz/Learning iOS Mobile App UI.
Quizai - Quiz/Learning iOS Mobile App UI. By this app you can easily create quiz and play with friends and family. And also have some more awesome feature as like Leaderboard, Multiplayer etc ✨
Read The Case Study Of This Project ✨
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.
