XH Art & Design

POSTER DESIGN FOR INDONESIA PANCASILA DAY 01 JUNE 2021

XH Art & Design
XH Art & Design
  • Save
POSTER DESIGN FOR INDONESIA PANCASILA DAY 01 JUNE 2021 desain poster desain grafis poster design poster design social media design graphic design
Download color palette

This is poster design for Indonesia Pancasila Day on 01 June 2021, I post this for my portfolio :)
"Selamat memperingati Hari Lahir Pancasila❤️
01 Juni 1945 - 01 Juni 2021. Semoga kita senantiasa mengamalkan nilai-nilai Pancasila dalam kehidupan berbangsa dan bernegara.🔥🔥" #REPOST

We made a Logo design, banner design, poster, Flyer, social media design, and more..
I also have a drawing skills that based on anime and manga styles, may if you want to see my arts and ask for commission you can also visit my main instagram account : https://www.instagram.com/xiaohuang__/

Really appreciate your feedback guys! Hit "L" on your keyboard if you LIKE it. Or hit the comment box below if you have some thoughts <3

=====

I'm available for new projects part time or full time. So let's talk about it!

Keep in touch : https://www.instagram.com/xh_artndesign/

XH Art & Design
XH Art & Design

More by XH Art & Design

View profile
    • Like