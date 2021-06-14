Ljubisa Kukulj

Tripadvisor Application Redesign Concept

Tripadvisor Application Redesign Concept light simple minimal clean redesign smartphone application mobile app tripadvisor
When I did a Tripadvisor redesign I managed to grab some time and build a couple of screens for a complete change of their look and feel inside the smartphone app. This is just a couple of shots I made from that time.

