Tripadvisor Application Redesign Concept

When I did a Tripadvisor redesign I managed to grab some time and build a couple of screens for a complete change of their look and feel inside the smartphone app. This is just a couple of shots I made from that time.

Dribbble:

https://dribbble.com/ljkukulj

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ljubisakukulj/

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/ljkukulj

Figma Community:

https://www.figma.com/@ljubisakukulj