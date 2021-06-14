Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wiki Mindo Redesign - 2019 (3 of 4)

Wiki Mindo Redesign - 2019 (3 of 4)
Wiki Mindo is the internal system website from my previous company, that can be used to announce the important event in the office, book a meeting room, see employee profile, and many more.

The development team chose me to take the role of UI Designer for this project. I have some responsibilities such as designing the new layout and interface of the website from wireframe, high fidelity design, until prototype. Besides that, I also need to work closely with the developer to make sure the development process of the new design can run smoothly.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
