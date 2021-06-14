Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Artena Nagara

Plashirt Landing Page

Artena Nagara
Artena Nagara
  • Save
Plashirt Landing Page simple landing website webdesign girl tshirt ecommercce ecommerce shirt fashion landingpage mobileapp mobileappdesign design minimal uidesign
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is a Landing page concept for Fashion Ecommerce. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Thanks!

Artena Nagara
Artena Nagara

More by Artena Nagara

View profile
    • Like