Phenomenon Studio

ZAP Protocol Website

ZAP Protocol Website
ZAP Protocol Website cinema4d after effects animation ae motion graphics motion 3dillustration 3d dapps blockchain oracle defi cryptocurrency crypto website ux illustration uxui design ui
ZAP Protocol Website cinema4d after effects animation ae motion graphics motion 3dillustration 3d dapps blockchain oracle defi cryptocurrency crypto website ux illustration uxui design ui
Hi Dribbble! We present to you our latest project - ZAP Protocol.

Zap Protocol allows users to create and subscribe to decentralized oracle data feeds, fueling smart contracts with real world data.

The company prides itself on being open source by encouraging the developer community to analyze, improve and develop the released software.

The Phenomenon Studio team has made a redesign for ZAP Protocol, also a responsive version of the site for mobile devices. We have drawn unique 3D illustrations that emphasize the uniqueness and professionalism of the service.

📮Want to say hi?
Drop us a few lines at hello@phenomenon-studio.com

Stay tuned with our updates at
Behance | Instagram | Facebook

