Atlantis Technology Case Study

We come back to you after a long break, but this time with a full case study of one of the most interesting projects that we had the pleasure to implement at the turn of 2020 and 2021.

The implementation concerned the new website of a software house from Boston, Atlantis Technology.

From the very beginning, we were aware of the high expectations of the client, who carefully selected the contractor. One of the requirements for joining the cooperation was an interview with our existing contractors and an assessment of our portfolio.

From among the 5 selected agencies, our cooperation has come to fruition after a long verification. 💥

We approached the whole very comprehensively and our scope of work included:

→ Research,

→ UI/UX,

→ A series of individual illustrations,

→ Animations of illustrations and microinteractions,

→ Front-end implementation,

→ Post-MVP development.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/121479921/Atlantis-Technology

You can also see the live version available at the official website www.atlantistech.com

