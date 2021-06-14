Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ljubisa Kukulj

Cinema & Theatre Booking Application

Cinema & Theatre Booking Application
Couple of months ago I saw this is a trendy app to do as a design practice so I wanted to jump on a train too. This is my version of Cinema and Theatre booking application for fake brand called Indawo.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Ljubisa Kukulj
Ljubisa Kukulj

