Cinema & Theatre Booking Application

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Couple of months ago I saw this is a trendy app to do as a design practice so I wanted to jump on a train too. This is my version of Cinema and Theatre booking application for fake brand called Indawo.
Dribbble:
https://dribbble.com/ljkukulj
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ljubisakukulj/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/ljkukulj
Figma Community:
https://www.figma.com/@ljubisakukulj