BANNER DESIGN FOR HAPPY NATIONAL Awakening DAY MAY 20, 2021

BANNER DESIGN FOR HAPPY NATIONAL Awakening DAY MAY 20, 2021 ad design design banner banner design social media design graphic design
This is BANNER DESIGN FOR INDONESIA NATIONAL Awakening DAY 20 MAY 2021, I post this for my portfolio :)
"Selamat Hari Kebangkitan Nasional, 20 Mei 2021 Indonesia! Yuk bersama-sama bangkit dari keterpurukan! Maju supaya bisa bermanfaat bagi bangsa dan negara.🔥🔥 " #REPOST

We made a Logo design, banner design, poster, Flyer, social media design, and more..
I also have a drawing skills that based on anime and manga styles, may if you want to see my arts and ask for commission you can also visit my main instagram account : https://www.instagram.com/xiaohuang__/

