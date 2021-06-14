Euro 2020 / TUR POR ITA

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Artwork is done for the Euro's! A look at 3, there has been one for every nation ;)
These are made for social media purposes as well as phone wallpapers where fans can choose their nation/fave team. At the bottom is a reminder of the teams facing and date/time of the fixtures.
Every team has 3 players chosen, in the center is what I consider the star of the team ;)
I Will post the full set soon, let's do this!
#team #socialmedia #football #marketing #photoshop