Web & backoffice design - VluggeVerspreiding

Finally, we are about to cause some commotion! In the upcoming weeks will highlight several of our latest projects, showing you what we are all about.
Kicking off with our long-term project ‘VluggeVerspreiding’, they’ve marked their territory in the cultural branche by offering offline promotional opportunities in big cities like Tilburg, Nijmegen, Eindhoven and Maastricht!
We were thrilled when we received their request to re – brand their corporate identity, we’ve updated their website and customer portal. Unfortunately, we are not able to share the end results yet but we will share the link once it is live!