Tripadvisor Logo & App Icon Redesign Concept

Tripadvisor Logo & App Icon Redesign Concept light illustration design application icon icon logo minimal clean
I don't really travel a lot, but when I do Tripadvisor application is the one my family choose to look at to find best things. Not to take long. I really just wanted to see and explore what can I do with their logo and how can I improve it. Together with shapes, mascots, colors and connection with users.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
