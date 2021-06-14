Tripadvisor Logo & App Icon Redesign Concept

I don't really travel a lot, but when I do Tripadvisor application is the one my family choose to look at to find best things. Not to take long. I really just wanted to see and explore what can I do with their logo and how can I improve it. Together with shapes, mascots, colors and connection with users.

Dribbble:

https://dribbble.com/ljkukulj

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ljubisakukulj/

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/ljkukulj

Figma Community:

https://www.figma.com/@ljubisakukulj