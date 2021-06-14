Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ljubisa Kukulj

Exodus Crypto Wallet Website Concept & Freebie Template

Exodus Crypto Wallet Website Concept & Freebie Template landing page freebie free template design application simple creative abstract dark minimal clean
Couple of months ago I was a bit bored so I decided to make a freebie. After browsing the internet a bit I stumbled at Exodus Crypto Wallet and I immediatelly loved the name, concept and everything they offer.

So. I made an freebie. Not to take long. Here are the links.

Dribbble:
https://dribbble.com/ljkukulj

LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ljubisakukulj/

Twitter:
https://twitter.com/ljkukulj

Figma Community:
https://www.figma.com/@ljubisakukulj

Figma Community:
https://www.figma.com/community/file/986231880368491208/Exodus-Crypto-Wallet-Website-Concept-%26-Freebie-Template

