Business card - Les Ciseaux

You will never experience a bad hair day again. In the spotlight today Les Ciseaux, a beautiful hair boutique with an edgy curve. We’ve visualized these in their cut logo all the way through to the calligraphic hairdo. The font and color of their corporate identity are a homage to their sister company La Vie d'Or. By aligning these we were able to make the relation visible without losing the identity of both very unique concepts.
The corporate identity we created is already visualized on their business cards and will be used for different purposes in the future.