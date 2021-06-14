Good for Sale
Webpixels

Hero Section from Webpixels Components

Webpixels
Webpixels
Hire Me
  • Save
Hero Section from Webpixels Components travel agency business marketing motion graphics bootstrap template website presentation landing elements components ui section hero
Download color palette
  1. dribbble-white.mp4
  2. 479b71bbc9c9fa03856cc6f08c1ca70e.png

Webpixels Components

Price
$99
Buy now
Available on webpixels.io
Good for sale
Webpixels Components

Today we are sharing a hero section we've designed for our newest Bootstrap 5 component library you can find on our website.

This time we played with the motion that gave us so much fun and we can't wait for more 🤩They're all designed in Figma and coded with Bootstrap 5.

Grab the code and paste it into your project as easily as 1, 2, 3.

Get the HTML

Press L to support us 👻
and follow webpixels for more content!

Follow our team on
Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Our Website

Webpixels
Webpixels
— Build like a PRO
Hire Me

More by Webpixels

View profile
    • Like