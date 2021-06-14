Premium Letter mark logo with D and T

Follow me: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shuvo.subhasish/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/subhasish_shuvo/ [ Note: If you need this type of logo / Business card please contact me ] Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/sbiswas420 UpLabs: https://www.uplabs.com/sbiswas420​ Behance: https://www.behance.net/shuvo972 Freelancer: https://www.freelancer.com/u/Shuvo972 Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/shuvo972 ______ You can check my logo Design tutorials: Creative Logo Design Tutorial With letters G and 5 I #G5_logo_design. https://youtu.be/7QvPeFHOEOU Premium Business Logo Design With Letter K: https://youtu.be/ZtJ_shrLqKs Creative Real Estate Logo Design with Letter 'K' I Best K letter logo Design Idea: https://youtu.be/LEBFNZ5bWDI #H_letter_mark Design by Subhasish: https://youtu.be/lBrtFp4Bfa8 X letter mark Logo Design tutorial. #X_logomark , #X_letter_logo: https://youtu.be/us5bromfzy8 Abstract Logo Design Tutorial I #Creative_Logo #Logo_Design: https://youtu.be/RAfUR_HXOyo