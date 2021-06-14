Studio Reuring

Poster design - Festibox

Poster design - Festibox
We have all been there, no matter how well prepared you go to a festival. You allways end up charming your neighbours in to giving you their spare set of ear plugs because you couldn't leave the dance floor and desperately need to catch up on some sleep! Drinks are spilled, ants are crawling all over your tent. The things we put ourselves through to celebrate the summer..

This festival summer will be different, the same amount of fun or perhaps even more because Festibox has got you covered. They bundeled all the festival essentials so you have more time to run around in circles and find your friends. We can't reveal the content yet but what we can reveal is a teaser of their artwork!

Striving to bring your ideas to life by visualizing them.
