Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nikita Sorochinski

Super clean mockup (iPhone)

Nikita Sorochinski
Nikita Sorochinski
  • Save
Super clean mockup (iPhone) blank device mockup ui iphone app design color
Download color palette

I wanted to systematize the design of the work, but I could not find suitable solutions ... Therefore, I decided to collect my clean mockups and share with you.

In version 4 file:

◽ White
◽ White blur
◾ Dark
◾ Dark blur

https://www.figma.com/community/file/986218515894898371/Clean-iPhone-mockup-(Community)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Nikita Sorochinski
Nikita Sorochinski

More by Nikita Sorochinski

View profile
    • Like