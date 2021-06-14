Laxmikant Swami

iPad Calculator (round function)

Laxmikant Swami
Laxmikant Swami
  • Save
iPad Calculator (round function) apple ui inspiration drag ux ui calculator
Download color palette

Drag the handle to use round function like excel.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Laxmikant Swami
Laxmikant Swami

More by Laxmikant Swami

View profile
    • Like