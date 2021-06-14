Ljubisa Kukulj

Amazon Smart Devices Standalone Website & Header Page

Amazon Smart Devices Standalone Website & Header Page
Amazon became a place where you can buy almost everything you need for your house or living. It is an awesome online place with awesome features and products.

So far, I saw a lot of people using their gadgets as well. There are couple of products such as TV Cube, Echo and others that really can help you out with daily routines.

I wanted to play a bit with a really simple website header which I wanted to make in under 40minutes and I did it. I was really happy to quickly produce something that would look decent. Not perfect, but decent.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
