Good for Sale
Sanjoy Roy 🎲

Covid Alert App

Sanjoy Roy 🎲
Sanjoy Roy 🎲
Hire Me
  • Save
Covid Alert App ios visual medical alert covid logo branding illustration ui app product ux typography design minimal
Covid Alert App ios visual medical alert covid logo branding illustration ui app product ux typography design minimal
Covid Alert App ios visual medical alert covid logo branding illustration ui app product ux typography design minimal
Covid Alert App ios visual medical alert covid logo branding illustration ui app product ux typography design minimal
Download color palette
  1. 5.jpg
  2. 01.jpg
  3. 02.jpg
  4. Thanks screen Dribble02.jpg

Covid Alert App UI kit

Price
$10
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Covid Alert App UI kit

Covid Alert App

Check my new work Covid Alert App, This app is basically for peoples who are looking for emergency medical service like Covid test and Emergency Medical Support and Covid News update.I hope you guys will like this share your thoughts.

Feel Free to write your thoughts on comments.

Tool used:
Figma

Press Like ❤️

Available For Freelance Project
Email: roypolash2@gmail.com Skype: roy.polash

Follow me on

Dribbble | Uplabs | Instagram | Linkedin

Thank You

Sanjoy Roy 🎲
Sanjoy Roy 🎲
Craft product that make peoples life easier
Hire Me

More by Sanjoy Roy 🎲

View profile
    • Like