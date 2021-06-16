🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Covid Alert App
Check my new work Covid Alert App, This app is basically for peoples who are looking for emergency medical service like Covid test and Emergency Medical Support and Covid News update.I hope you guys will like this share your thoughts.
Feel Free to write your thoughts on comments.
Tool used:
Figma
Press Like ❤️
Available For Freelance Project
Email: roypolash2@gmail.com Skype: roy.polash
Follow me on
Dribbble | Uplabs | Instagram | Linkedin
Thank You