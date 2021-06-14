XH Art & Design

SOCIAL MEDIA DESIGN FOR IMPORT AND NUSANTARA DURIAN FESTIVAL

XH Art & Design
XH Art & Design
  • Save
SOCIAL MEDIA DESIGN FOR IMPORT AND NUSANTARA DURIAN FESTIVAL illustration banner ad design design banner design graphic design social media design
Download color palette

This is social media design for events at Mal Cikampek Indonesia, it's a exhibitions of imported durians from Thailand and Indonesian durians , I post this for my portfolio :)

We made a Logo design, banner design, poster, Flyer, social media design, and more..
I also have a drawing skills that based on anime and manga styles, may if you want to see my arts and ask for commission you can also visit my main instagram account : https://www.instagram.com/xiaohuang__/

Really appreciate your feedback guys! Hit "L" on your keyboard if you LIKE it. Or hit the comment box below if you have some thoughts <3

=====

I'm available for new projects part time or full time. So let's talk about it!

Keep in touch : https://www.instagram.com/xh_artndesign/

XH Art & Design
XH Art & Design

More by XH Art & Design

View profile
    • Like