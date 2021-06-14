Dota2 Juggernaut Character Page As Wiki Site

I really love playing games and that is what I do almost every evening for an hour or two. Just to relax a bit and take some time for myself. I started with games as soon as I got my first SegaMega console. It was something like an Nintendo, but way cheaper version since I lived in a place where we didn't have something better than that.

Today... time is a bit different.

Dota 2 is one of the games I played alongside CS 1.6 in Lan parties with my friends when I was a kid. It was so awesome and I will never forget that period of my childhood.

Since I saw couple of websites similar to Wiki styles for gaming I realized I wanted to do something on my own. So... I took my buddy Juggernaut and sail for an adventure accros the ancient mountains and hills.

Here is a simple, yet powerful concept of a HF wireframe for a page I would like to see one day developed for couple of games. Including Dota2.

