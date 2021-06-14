Dota2 Juggernaut Character Page As Wiki Site

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I really love playing games and that is what I do almost every evening for an hour or two. Just to relax a bit and take some time for myself. I started with games as soon as I got my first SegaMega console. It was something like an Nintendo, but way cheaper version since I lived in a place where we didn't have something better than that.
Today... time is a bit different.
Dota 2 is one of the games I played alongside CS 1.6 in Lan parties with my friends when I was a kid. It was so awesome and I will never forget that period of my childhood.
Since I saw couple of websites similar to Wiki styles for gaming I realized I wanted to do something on my own. So... I took my buddy Juggernaut and sail for an adventure accros the ancient mountains and hills.
Here is a simple, yet powerful concept of a HF wireframe for a page I would like to see one day developed for couple of games. Including Dota2.
Dribbble:
https://dribbble.com/ljkukulj
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ljubisakukulj/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/ljkukulj
Figma Community:
https://www.figma.com/@ljubisakukulj