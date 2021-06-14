Webdesign Bed & Breakfast

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Gracht 62 is a bed & breakfast situated in a beautifully decorated 17th century style building right in the lively city centre of Maastricht. The expansion from two to four suites by the end of 2021 asked for a new look and feel and with that a brand-new website.
The light but warm colours compliment the easy-going appearance of the suites and resemble the serene experience you’ll have here. The combination of the graceful Freight Big Pro Serif font and Sans-serif font Silka is the perfect blend of elegance and exuberance. The illustrations (which aren’t completely finished yet) add a playful touch, bringing the whole into modern times.