Webdesign Bed & Breakfast

Gracht 62 is a bed & breakfast situated in a beautifully decorated 17th century style building right in the lively city centre of Maastricht. The expansion from two to four suites by the end of 2021 asked for a new look and feel and with that a brand-new website.

The light but warm colours compliment the easy-going appearance of the suites and resemble the serene experience you’ll have here. The combination of the graceful Freight Big Pro Serif font and Sans-serif font Silka is the perfect blend of elegance and exuberance. The illustrations (which aren’t completely finished yet) add a playful touch, bringing the whole into modern times.